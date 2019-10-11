Death Notices
Evelyn Louise Kraus Olson, 96, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary prior to services. Interment at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Henry Swan Todd, 85, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Oak Hills stake center, 925 N. Temple Drive, Provo. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 11 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment at Eastlawn Memorial Hills. To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. 801-373-1841
Frances Gardner Watkins, 89, of Orem, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the LDS chapel at 1034 S. 800 East, Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Lurain Lyman, 71, of American Fork, Utah, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the American Fork 30th Ward chapel, 270 N. 900 East, American Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
William Shawcroft Brothers, 94, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Oak Hills 6th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East Provo, Utah. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills, Provo, Utah. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Eric Earl Jack Blackham 18, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, in Payson, Utah. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Aspen 8th Ward, 1485 N. 800 West, Orem, Utah. A public viewing will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, and on Saturday one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://premierfuneral.com.
Don Hodges, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the LDS chapel at 49 W. Tanner Lane, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Barbara Ann Boyle, 83, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.