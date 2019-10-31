Death Notices
Peggy Dawn Sparks Camp, 84, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the LDS chapel at 828 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. the same day at Pioneer Cemetery in Salina, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ralph DeVere Barnes, 92, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Delfido Vernon Martinez, 90, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral service information is pending and under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Gloria Rasmussen Staheli, 87, of Spanish Fork, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork. Family and friends may visit from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Louise Partner Harrison, 67, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services held Friday, Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1260 West 1150 North, Provo. A viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 31 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, from 6-8 p.m. and at the church Friday, Nov. 1 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. To read the full obituary and to send condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
John David Lee, 56, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home in Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Spanish Fork 16th Ward, 505 E. 900 North, Spanish Fork, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Evelyn Mae Larsen, 93, passed away Oct. 25, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 North, Lindon, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Sacramento Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Willard Richard Petersen Jr., 92, of Provo, Utah, passed away Oct. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Grandview 1st Ward chapel, 1555 N. 1350 West, Provo. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Timpanogos Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Beth Francis Gordon, of Lake Shore, Utah, passed away at home on Oct. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Lake Shore 1st Ward chapel, 5916 S. 3200 West, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://walkerobits.com.
Martin Glen Jenkins, 63, formerly of Orem, Utah, passed away in Arizona City, Arizona. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Olpin-Sundberg & Wheeler Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A full obituary may be seen and condolences expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Vesta Twitchell Jacob passed away Oct. 28, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the American Fork 14th Ward, 396 N. 1100 East, American Fork, where a viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view full obituary and share a memory, please visit http://andersonmortuary.com.
Russell Larry Spencer, 79, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Oak Hills 1st Ward, 1038 N. 1200 East, Provo. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the church and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills, Provo. To read the obituary and express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Mary Faye Smith Alger, 73 of Springville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the Springville 14th Ward chapel at 672 N. 250 West in Springville. There will be a viewing from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the chapel prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
George Ralph Crane, 94, of Provo, Utah, died Oct. 27, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, preceded by a viewing at 2 p.m. Full obituary at http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Marian “Jackie” Barney, 85, passed away Oct. 28, 2019, in Elk Ridge, Utah. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. For more information, go to http://premierfuneral.com.
Marjorie Lenore Curtis Stucki, 90, of Payson, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Payson 1st Ward, 225 S. 400 East, Payson. Family and friends may visit from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Dick Ray Paulsen, 77, of Orem, passed away Oct. 24, 2019. TIME CORRECTION: Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Orem 1st Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m., Friday and prior to services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colleen Johnson Platt, 75, of Lehi, passed away Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home before the services. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Mark Rolla Facer, 87, of Provo, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, Oak Hills stake center, 925 N. Temple Drive, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Shirley Wilson, 96, of Santaquin, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Payson 7th Ward building, 681 E. 500 North, Payson, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.