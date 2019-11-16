Death Notices
Kerry Daniels Martin, 65, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Grandview South 13th Ward meetinghouse located at 1270 W. 1150 North, Provo. Friends and family may call prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Provo City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Becky Harwood Olsen, 59, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Highland, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Highland 9th Ward, 11162 N. Alpine Highway, Highland, where a visitation will be held prior to services from 11 to 11:50 a.m. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Ariel Agustin Torres, 44, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the South Mountain Community Church Lehi Campus, 520 S. 850 East, Suite B1, Lehi. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
David Kay Braithwaite, 73, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at the Orem North Stake Center, 1000 N. Main St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services at the church, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Rosie Marie Bristow, 91, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Timpview Stake Center, 1050 N. 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Pleasant Hills Cemetery, Eugene, Oregon. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kevin Palmer Thomas, 59, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, in Murray. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Hills, Provo. To read the obituary and express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Nola Cox DeLange, 75, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 22 at the Stonewood 3rd Ward chapel, 450 S. 100 West, Orem. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.