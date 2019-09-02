Death Notices
Judi Lynn Haller, 74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Dorothy Edna Gentsch NeSmith Chenchick, 96, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Dorothy will be cremated and then interred at the Spanish Fork Cemetery in Spanish Fork, Utah. Her family will hold a private graveside service at time of interment. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Karen Anderson Cowley, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Cascade 3rd Ward chapel (1051 E. 200 North, Orem, Utah), where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Maeser D Okerlund, 94, of Orem, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S., 800 East, in Orem. There will be a viewing that morning at 10 a.m. Interment will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Military honors will be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Christie Ann Anderson Cherrington, 84, of Elk Ridge, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 450 N. Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.