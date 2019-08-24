Death Notices
LaRae B. Burr, 88, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Private family services were held at an earlier date under the direction of Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Jacquelin Webster Hainsworth, 85, of Kanab, Utah, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Kanab North stake center. The viewing will be prior to the service at 2 p.m. Internment is in the Kanab Cemetery under the direction of Mosdell Mortuary.
Phyllis F. Hoer, 86, of North Ogden, Utah, passed away Aug. 19, 2019 in Lindon, Utah. Married to Cletus A. Hoer. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at the LDS Church, 1050 N. 600 West. Orem with a viewing one hour prior to services. Online condolences at http://premierfuneral.com.
Kyle Eiji Jackson, 26, of American Fork, passed away Aug. 20, 2019. An open house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in American Fork at the cultural hall of the Sunset Hills chapel at 949 N. 540 West, American Fork, Utah. Please come in casual dress – Kyle would have it no other way. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Donald Ray Hoppe, 52, of Springville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in the LDS chapel at 555 S. Averett Ave. in Springville with a viewing from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Philip Frank Argyle, 82, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Spanish Fork West stake center, 575 W. 400 North, Spanish Fork, Utah. Interment will follow at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Melanie Schmutz Hatch, 67, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 100 E. 300 North, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Braxton Ferran, 22, of Orem, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kay Beck Walker passed away in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Mount Nebo chapel, located at 1006 E. 200 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. A graveside service will follow at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery at 1 p.m. For a complete obituary and to express condolences visit legacyfunerals.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and bishop’s service will follow starting at noon at the Orem 9th Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.