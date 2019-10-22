Death Notices
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 11 a.m., Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military Honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11 a.m. at 10000 Stoneybrook Dr., Kensington, MD 20895. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 11 a.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynne Croft Lynn, 79, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, 11 a.m., Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit the family prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Orpha Stokes Gardner, 92, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 11-12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Shirley Rae Carter Peterson, 72, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. LOCATION CHANGE — Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 North, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colby Dean Hargis, 34, of Saratoga Springs, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Geneva Heights 5th Ward, 546 N. 500 West, Orem. Friends and family may visit Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, 6-8 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and Friday prior to services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo with Full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Hye Ryung Byon, 55, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Orchard 6th Ward, 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://www.walkersanderson.com.
Arlene Rae Diefenthaler Lapp, 85, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the LDS chapel at 481 E. Center St., Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Dianna Lynn Jensen Brown, 60, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Provo, Utah. Memorial graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Trinidie Alece Unopulos, 2 months old, of Payson, passed away Oct. 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the West Mountain 2nd Ward, 902 W. 400 North, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Alice Landes, 92, passed away Oct. 20, 2019, in Provo. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St., Missoula, Montana. To express condolences, visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Alisha Kay Argyle Smith, 50, of Spanish Fork, passed away Monday, Oct. 21. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Lake Shore chapel, 5916 S. 3200 West, Lake Shore, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22 at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.