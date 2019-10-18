Death Notices
Don Hodges, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 49 W. Tanner Lane, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Harold Layton Yost, 81 of Orem, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. TIME UPDATED: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. All are invited to come at 10:30 to visit before the services begin. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Larry K. Brackenbury, 78, of Salem, Utah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Salem 5th Ward chapel, 695 S. 300 West, Salem, Utah. A visitation will be held prior from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the same location. To read a full obituary and express condolences please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Dr. Earl Sears Condie, 84, of Springville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the Spring Creek 5th Ward chapel at 860 E. 200 North, in Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Neil Cooper Thueson, 82, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the LDS chapel on 750 W. Center St., Orem. A visitation will be held at noon prior to the services at the church. A graveside will be held at 3 p.m. at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd., Bluffdale, Utah. A full obituary and condolences may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
William “Bill” Parr Mehew, 98, of Provo, passed away Oct. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Grandview 17th Ward chapel, 1122 Grand Avenue, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmoruary.com. (801) 373-1841
Julie Shell Harward, 68, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A Street East, Salt Lake City, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Salt Lake City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Brandy Kay Black Allred, 40, of Springville, passed away Oct. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Hobble Creek 5th Ward, 1460 E. 900 South Springville, Utah. Friends may greet family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Interment, Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Share condolences and view obituary at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Gary Franklin Treece, 71, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the LDS chapel, 239 E. 1100 South, American Fork, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery, Bluffdale, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Glendon Mortensen passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, in Nephi, Utah. Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Legacy Funerals, 3595 N. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. To view a full obituary and express condolences ,visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Neal Norton Hatch, 44, of Provo, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary chapel, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Manuel Bernal Ruiz passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in Payson. A rosary will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with a visitation directly afterwards from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. An additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at the San Andreas Catholic Church at 315 E. 100 North, Payson, Utah. Mass will be held afterwards, at noon, at the San Andreas Church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 10000 Stoneybrook Drive, Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sherilyn Pearson Butala, 60, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, Pleasant View 4th Ward, 350 E. 2950 North, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services at the church from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynne Croft Lynn, 79, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. UPDATED — Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit the family prior to services, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.