Death Notices
Judi Lynn Haller, 74, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Charles Robert Norton, 78, of Orem, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. A viewing will be held prior to the services from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Christie Ann Anderson Cherrington, 84, of Elk Ridge, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 450 N. Elk Ridge Drive, Elk Ridge. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Karen Hannig Henderson, 82, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Grove 8th Ward chapel located at 1136 W. 700 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in the Parowan City Cemetery (834 Canyon Road, Parowan, Utah). Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Steven Ray Wilkinson, 68, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Timpanogos 7th Ward chapel located at 332 E. 500 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 and prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Interment in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at http://uvfuneral.com.
Christopher J. Ashworth, 58, passed away in Pleasant Grove, Utah, on July 22, 2019. Private family services were held July 25, 2019. Funeral directors, Premier Funeral Services.