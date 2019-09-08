Death Notices
Virginia Helen Yerbury Johnston LaMay (Ginny), 68, of Provo, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony in the Provo Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841 Margaret Grace Smith Hamilton, 75, of Springville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Services pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Springville. In lieu of flowers please donate to the https://parkinsonhope.org foundation for Parkinson’s Disease. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com. Rebecca Barbara Dalton, 58, of Payson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The family will hold memorial services at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com. Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com. Luis Gordillo Aristondo, 91, of Provo, passed away Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the East Bay 2nd Ward chapel, 424 W. 1200 South, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841