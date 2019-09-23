Death Notices
Ronald Earl Mason, 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5. To read a full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Rex Floyd Ivie, 93, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 10494 N. 4720 West, Highland, Utah. Interment with military honors at noon in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 600 N. 100 West, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Charlene Shurtz Wakefield, 73, of Provo, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Rowland Lee Jones, 83, of Rancho Murieta, California, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019. A graveside service was held at the Spanish Fork Cemetery on Sept. 14 with family and friends attending. Memorial service to be held on Sept. 27 in California.
Walter John Tory, 91, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, in the Springville Historic Cemetery, 400 S. 200 West, Springville, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.
Richard Mark Schelin, 84, of Lehi, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23 at the North Lake 2nd Ward, 828 S. Center St., Lehi. Family and friends may visit prior to services 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Military honors to be performed. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynn Tanner Lowry, 92, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S. 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment with full military honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Julia Payne Brereton, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Grandview 13th Ward, 1260 W. 1150 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services Saturday at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.