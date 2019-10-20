Death Notices
Harold Layton Yost, 81, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. TIME CORRECTION: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. All are invited to come at 10:30 to visit before the services begin. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Glendon Mortensen passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, in Nephi, Utah. Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Legacy Funerals, 3595 N. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah. To view a full obituary and express condolences ,visit http://LegacyFunerals.com..
Neal Norton Hatch, 44, of Provo, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary chapel, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
James Edward Starr, Sr., 97, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Grove Creek Fourth Ward chapel located at 942 N. 500 East, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a viewing from noon to 12:45 p.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at noon in the Kanab City Cemetery, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Manuel Bernal Ruiz passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in Payson. A rosary will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, with a visitation directly afterwards from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. An additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, at the San Andreas Catholic Church at 315 E. 100 North, Payson, Utah. Mass will be held afterwards, at noon, at the San Andreas Church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
David Neil Ord, 64, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St. Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit prior to the service from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Jeffery Richard White, 61, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in the Lehi City Cemetery, 1100 N. 400 East. A viewing will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at Wing Mortuary, 118 E. Main St., Lehi, Utah, prior to the graveside service. Online guest book at http://wingmortuary.com.
Marilyn Ault Pratt, 87, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main St., Lehi, Utah. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary and one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning. Interment, American Fork City Cemetery. Online guest book at http://wingmortuary,com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, Utah. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 10000 Stoneybrook Drive, Kensington, Maryland. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Max Ephraim Hansen, 95, of Provo, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Charles “Chuck” Henry Morrison III, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Friends and family may visit prior to services from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Colby Dean Hargis, 34, of Saratoga Springs, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Geneva Heights 5th Ward, 546 N. 500 West, Orem. Friends and family may visit 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday prior to services at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo with full military honors. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Hye Ryung Byon, 55, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Orchard 6th Ward, 1120 E. 600 North, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Shirley Ann Seely, 74, of Spanish Fork passed away on Oct. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the East Meadows Ward Building, 1552 East 750 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork.
Shirley Rae Carter Peterson, 72, of Orem, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. TIME CHANGE: Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, Aspen 6th Ward, 1546 N. 1100 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and Thursday prior to services at the church, from 11:30 to 12:45 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 North, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.