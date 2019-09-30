death notices Hyrum Dale Nicol, 70, of American Fork. passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 North 650 E., Provo, Utah. A viewing will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the graveside at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Beverly Leavitt, 87, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, Canyon View 5th Ward, 1090 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday Sept. 30, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or before the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ann Cherry Thompson, 75, passed peacefully in her home in Payson, Utah, with her family at her side on Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at noon on Friday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Payson stake center, 650 W. 800 South. The family will also host a visitation from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the same location prior to the funeral. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home. The family requests donations to cancer research in lieu of flowers. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Lynlee Robinson, 35, of Provo, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com
Demi Rose Miller, 5 months old, of Springville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Springville LDS chapel located at 2379 E. 1100 South in Springville. Friends and family may attend a viewing at the ward chapel from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Nathalia Beth Fackrell Dallin, 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Springville 9th Ward chapel at 355 E. Center St. in Springville, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will be at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family athttp://walkerobits.com.
Patsy May Zamora, 85, of Lindon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 E. 800 South, Orem. Friends and family may visit before the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Senorina Baeza Armenta, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, UT, and from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday prior to Mass at the church. A Mass will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 65 E. 500 North, Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.