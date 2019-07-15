Death Notices
Janet Ethel Ferguson Wing, 77, of Provo, passed away July 10. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, in the River Grove 2nd ward at 450 N. 1220 West, Provo. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, and Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. all at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Billy Ray Felton, 57, of Orem, passed away July 11. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward, 1105 W. 600 South, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Jerrold J Myrup, 88, of Orem, passed away July 11. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, Edgemont 2nd Ward, 555 E. 3230 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit 6 — 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services at the church on Wednesday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
James Christian Jensen, 82, of Lindon, passed away July 5, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home and prior to services on Monday from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lindon City Cemetery, 500 N. 200 East, Lindon. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the LDS Church located at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Friday from at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Georgia Davis Allen, of Payson, passed away on July 9. A funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Page Ward, 711 S. 600 East, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.