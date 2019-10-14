Death notices Darlene Beardall Ainge, 84, passed away in Spanish Fork, Utah. Services are pending and will be announced by Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork.
Joyce Rae Harrington, 87, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Tooele, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Myrtle Barlow Hammer, 95, of Payson, Utah, passed away Oct. 3, 2019. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah, and memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1080 S. 930 West, Payson, Utah.
Don Hodges, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 49 W. Tanner Lane, Saratoga Springs, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Allen Pyne, 58, died in Provo, Utah, on Oct. 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Springville 9th Ward, 878 W. Center St., with visitation one hour prior. For the full obituary, please visit http://wheelermortuary.com.
Barbara Ann Boyle, 83, of Orem, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sterling Don Colton, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Family and friends may visit the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 S. 3500 West, Vernal, UT 84078. Military honors will be performed. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 10000 Stoneybrook Dr. Kensington, MD 20895. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com
Kristina Rebecca Nelson, 50, of Payson, Utah, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Greenridge Ward chapel, 711 S. Peteetneet Blvd., Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Rosezella Bigelow Robertson, 92, of Mapleton, Utah, died Oct. 11, 2019, in Payson, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Mapleton 9th Ward chapel, 31 W. Maple St., Mapleton, Utah. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the same location or from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in the Salem City Cemetery, Salem, Utah. Condolences to legacy@legacyfunerals.com.