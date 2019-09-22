Death Notices
Lynn Tanner Lowry, 92, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 S. 800 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Interment with full military honors will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Rex Floyd Ivie, 93, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 10494 N. 4720 West, Highland, Utah. Interment with military honors at noon in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery, 600 N. 100 West, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Sylvia Adeline Shell Peterson, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Manila 11th Ward chapel, 850 N. 900 East, American Fork. Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 N. 900 East, American Fork, and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://warenski.com.
Charlene Shurtz Wakefield, 73, of Provo, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St. Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., prior to services at the cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Ronald Earl Mason, 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 5. To read a full obituary and express condolences, please visit http://legacyfunerals.com.
Julia Payne Brereton, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Grandview 13th Ward, 1260 W. 1150 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services Saturday at the church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Paulene M Adams, 82, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove, where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Kathleen Clyde Liddiard, 82, of Provo, Utah, died on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Provo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the Provo Canyon Ward chapel, 4300 N. Canyon Road, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Midway City Cemetery. To send condolences or memories with the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. Berg Mortuary, (801)373-1841
Walter John Tory, 91, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Springville Historic Cemetery, 400 S. 200 West, Springville, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.
Eric Roy Samuelsen, 63, of Provo, passed away Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Grandview 3rd Ward chapel, 900 W. 2150 North, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Elaine Gurr Tasker, 84, of Santaquin, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Funeral services are pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary in Springville. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Richard Mark Schelin, 84, of Lehi, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23 at the North Lake 2nd Ward, 828 S. Center St., Lehi. Family and friends may visit prior to services 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo, Utah. Military honors to be performed. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Edward Louis Huebner Jr., 74, of Provo, passed away Sept. 15, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841