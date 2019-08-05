Death Notices
Gary Blynn Underwood, 77, of Mapleton, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the LDS chapel located at 1068 S. 1600 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing held at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Beth Margaret Shoell Carter, 92, of Lindon, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East. A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMotuary.com.
Jeffrey Paxton Cooksey, 64, of Springville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services are pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. To express condolences to the family, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Blake Hymas, 68, of Springville, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Cascade Ward Building, 400 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit prior to services, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the church. Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Les A DeMill, 74, of American Fork, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services pending. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online athttp://walkersanderson.com.
Winifred Hansen Durrant, 98, of Taylorsville, formerly of Provo, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Lakeside 2nd Ward chapel, 2530 W. 200 South, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Heather Dawn Meyer, 35, of Spanish Fork and Orem, Utah, passed away on July 26, 2019. The family has decided to hold a private family wake for Heather Dawn Meyer. Please pay your respects to her and her family and read her obituary at http://bit.ly/2yBPZ3Z.