Death Notices
Darlene Miles Jones, 87, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Lehi Utah Willow Park Stake Center chapel, 1998 W. 900 North, Lehi, Utah. Friends and family may attend a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in the Orem City Cemetery, Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Joseph William Talbot, 81, passed away on July 19, 2019. A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2019, in the LDS church located at 1200 W. 500 North, Provo, Utah.
Maria Louise Shepherd Dickerson, 79, passed away, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may been seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Larry Wallace Lloyd, 69, of Benjamin, Utah, passed away on July 26, 2019. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Benjamin City Cemetery, 9000 S. 3200 West, Benjamin, Utah. A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Benjamin 1st Ward, 3238 W. 7300 South, Benjamin, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Ryan Christopher Folkes, 35, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Peters Catholic Church located at 634 Caveman Blvd., American Fork, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29 and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 prior to the Mass. Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Virginia Eileen Deem Footeage, 76, of Orem, passed away July 23, 2019. Graveside services will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sandra Nelsonage, 86, of Lindon, passed away July 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Lindon 11th Ward, 1050 E. 100 North, Lindon. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the church or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 1736 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lloyd John Lewis, 25, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m.,Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Northridge 4th Ward, 1780 N. 165 East, Orem, Utah, where a visitation will be held prior to services from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Interment in Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.