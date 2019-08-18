Death Notices
Franklin Noyes Calderwood, 95, of Goshen, Utah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. As per his request, he will be cremated. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Virginia Warburton Morgan, 95, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Sandy, Utah. Private graveside services will be held on a later date. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Gregory Eugene Chester, 71, of Lindon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the Lindon Central Stake Center, 56 E. 600 North, Lindon, Utah. Family and friends may attend viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Wade Ron Taylor, infant son of Amy Kay Bethers and S Ronald Taylor, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Everett Hansen, 92, of Palmyra, Utah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Palmyra. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Palmyra chapel, 1866 W. 5000 South, Palmyra, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bishop’s service will follow starting at noon, location to be announced. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ivan Karl Holt, 81, of Orem, passed away Aug. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.