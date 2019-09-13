Death Notices
Douglas Merrill Cook, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Battle Creek 8th Ward chapel 1250 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Carol LaVon Winkler, 86, of Payson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 W. 800 South, Payson. Viewings will be held at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Donna Marie Robertson, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11am. Saturday, Sept. 14th, 2019 at the Spring Creek stake center, 760 N. 400 East in Springville, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, and prior to the service from 9:30 am to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the same location. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. For condolences and to read a full obituary please visit http://LegacyFunerals.com.
Stanley James Moore, 85, of Provo, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Family and friends will be celebrating Stan’s Life at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Friday prior to the services. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Carol Anne Lee, 78, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Rock Canyon Ward chapel, 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah. Viewings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at the same location and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Kent F. Measom, 77, of Indianola, Utah, passed away on Sept, 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the LDS chapel, 8060 E. 36500 North, Indianola, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, and also from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral services at the church. Interment will be held at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Firl Beck Youngkeit, 81, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, in Provo. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Centerfield Cemetery, 486 S. Main St., Centerfield, Utah. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah. To read the obituary and express condolences visit http://NelsonMortuary.com.
Tony Perkins, 42, of Los Angeles County, California, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in the LDS stake center at 1150 E. 1240 South in Spanish Fork.
Donna Lanora Horton Gardiner, 56, passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Mt. View 7th ward building, 681 E. 500 North, Payson, Utah. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home 587 S. 100 West, Payson, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Mary Lou Snow Allman, 77, of Provo, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 355 E. Center St., and one hour prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. also at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Elaine K. Wride, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at home in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the Canyon View 3rd Ward, 762 E. 1200 North, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Memorial Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com. Audine Mitchell Rogerson, 94, of Provo, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ronald Ellis Wilson, 69, of Orem, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and prior to services from 9:30 — 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alta Thomas Giles, 79, of Tabiona, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, Tabiona Ward, 3750 N. 37900 West, Tabiona. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Tabiona-Redcliff Cemetery, 5050 N. Tabby Lane, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.