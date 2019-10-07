Death Notices Lynn Blair Snow, 77, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1 , 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Marvin N. Nelson passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 N. 650 East, Provo. Family and friends are invited to attend. To express condolences, http://NelsonMortuary.com
Owena Ann Ewell, 75, of Payson, Utah, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Payson City Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Larry K. Phillips, 64, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, in his home in Spanish Fork. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Salem City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Services will be open to the public. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Dale Francis DeLlamas, 70, of Springville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 1785 E. 400 South, Springville. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South, Springville, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Erik David Heppler, 36, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Springville, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Springville Stake Center, 245 S. 600 East, Springville, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Norma LaDean Stone Johnson, 91, of Spanish Fork, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 1470 E. 130 North, Spanish Fork. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wheeler Mortuary Mapleton, 82 W. 400 North, Mapleton, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Brandon Scott Gray passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Graveside services will be at Lehi City Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Online guestbook at http://premierfuneral.com for expression of condolences.
Larry Richard Hamm, 63, of Orem, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary Chapel, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Lehi City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Constance Elaine Martin, 79, passed away in her home on Oct. 3, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Spring Creek Ward, 1080 S. 930 West, Payson, Utah. Interment will be at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.