Death Notices
Douglas Merrill Cook, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Battle Creek 8th Ward chapel, 1250 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Carol LaVon Winkler, 86, of Payson, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 650 W. 800 South, Payson. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church, prior to the services. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Brian Eric Hone, 48, of Payson, Utah, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
James Harmon, 76, of Orem, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 E. 300 South, Brigham City. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Robert Reed Eddington, 85, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the Manila Creek 5th Ward chapel, 3785 W. Box Elder Drive, Cedar Hills, with a viewing from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens, Millcreek, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family and a complete obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and prior to services 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alta Thomas Giles, 79, of Tabiona, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, Tabiona Ward, 3750 N. 37900 West. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Tabiona-Redcliff Cemetery, 5050 N. Tabby Lane. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alan R. Wilhelmsen, 70, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Sept. 19 at Wheeler Mortuary, 82 W. 400 North in Mapleton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 970 N. 400 East, Mapleton, with a viewing one hour prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Steven Robert Carpenter, 75, of American Fork, passed away Sept. 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the American Fork 30th Ward chapel, 270 N. 900 East, American Fork, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Jeffery Clayne Beagley, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 in Lehi, Utah. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday Sept. 16, 2019, at Sego Lily Chapel, located at 880 N. 700 East in Lehi. Online guest book at http://wingmortuary.com.