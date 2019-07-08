Death Notices
Kathleen Lund Dahmer, 81, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Lindon, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, July 8, at the Lindon 17th Ward, 1051 E. 200 South, Lindon, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Graveside service to be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 9, in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery, Sugar City, Idaho. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Jay Vincent Camberlango, 42, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, at the Lindon 1st Ward, 56 E. 600 North, Lindon, Utah, where visitations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 8, and prior to services on Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment in Lindon City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Brent Andrew Wheeler, 68, of Payson, passed away on July 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the Highline Ward, 586 W. 1750 South, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Jerry Alan Sandbakken, 59, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on July 4, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Spanish Peak Ward chapel, 1750 E. 750 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main St., Spanish Fork, Utah, and from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the church prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Ammon Cemetery, Ammon, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
David Eugene Manning, 59, of Payson, passed away on July 4, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Payson Stake Center, 650 W. 800 South, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Salem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Beth Dowdell Taylor, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, in American Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Richard Bruce VanAudsal, 86, of Provo, passed away July 5, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., prior to services. Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery Tuesday. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Farrell Hatfield, 65, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8th at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove 12th Ward, 828 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Interment in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Avon Anderson, passed away on July 4, 2019. Services are pending. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Geraldine Golding passed away on July 5, 2019. Services are pending. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersonaderson.com.
UPDATED - Morris David Gardner, 92, of Provo, passed away July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Oak Hills 9th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, or prior to services from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 at the church. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at www.walkersanderson.com.
Robert Alvin Dalton, 93, passed away July 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah. For complete obituary and condolences, visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.