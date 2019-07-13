Death Notices
"Sunny" Amarante Maestas, 68 of Medanales, New Mexico passed away on June 20, 2019. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12 p.m. Noon at the San Andres Catholic Church, 315 East 100 North, Payson. A rosary will be held on Sunday from 6-6:30 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson. Visitation will follow the rosary from 6:30-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.walkerobits.com
Beth Dowdell Taylor, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 in American Fork, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 am, at the Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 East Heather Road, Orem, Utah, where a Viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Alene Terry Rowley, 98 of Orem, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 575 South 400 West, Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, and at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Bertha Lavon Young Richards, 87, of Provo, passed away July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Bonneville 3rd Ward Chapel, 715 South Utah Ave., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Sunday, July 14 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and at the church Monday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Holly Marie Jenkins Peterson, 39, along with her infant daughter, Wren Holly Peterson, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13th, at 11:00 am, at the Eagle Mountain Utah East Stake Center, 7250 North Porters Crossing Parkway, Eagle Mountain, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday, July 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Interment in Marion City Cemetery, Kamas, Utah. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
David Richardson Goodman, 87, of Provo, passed away July 12, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Avon Peterson Anderson,passed away on July 4, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday July 13, 2019 11:00 a.m. in the American Fork 38th Ward building at 238 East 110 South, American Fork. Family and friends may visit that morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery in Shelton, WA. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family atwww.walkersanderson.com.
Geraldine Peterson Pigott Golding, passed away on July 5, 2019, four days before her 96th birthday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Bonneville 13th Ward Chapel, 1498 East 800 South, Provo. Family and friends may visit on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, and Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family atwww.walkersanderson.com.
James Christian Jensen, age 82 of Lindon, passed away July 5, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit Sunday, July 14, 2019, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home and prior to services on Monday from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lindon City Cemetery, 500 North 200 East, Lindon. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family atwww.walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, age 81 of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 East Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family atwww.walkersanderson.com.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, age 96 of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. in the LDS Church located at 1875 North 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, or Saturday morning at the church from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family atwww.walkersanderson.com.
Janet Ethel Ferguson Wing, age 77 of Provo, passed away July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the River Grove 2nd ward at 450 North 1220 West, Provo. Family and friends may visit Sunday, July 14, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Monday morning 10:00-10:45 a.m. all at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared online with the family atwww.walkersanderson.com.
Billy Ray Felton,57 of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be Monday, July 15, 2019, 1:00 p.m. in the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward, 1105 West 600 South, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online atwww.walkersanderson.com.
Jerrold J Myrup, age 88 of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Edgemont 2nd Ward, 555 East 3230 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and prior to services at the church on Wednesday, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online atwww.walkersanderson.com.
Emily Hewlett Ringger, 44, of Orem, Utah passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Aspen 11th Ward Chapel, 965 West 2000 North, Orem, Utah. Family and friends may visit at the church prior to the service from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com