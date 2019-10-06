Death Notices
Lawrence Eiichi Shimada, 76, of Orem, passed away Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Eastlawn Memorial Hills. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Larry Richard Hamm, 63, of Orem, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary Chapel, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the services at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Lehi City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary may be seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Alan Garth Taylor, 69, of Hartsel, Colorado, previously of Provo, passed away Sept. 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Grandview 1st Ward chapel, 1555 N. 1350 West, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the church prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and the leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Erik David Heppler, 36, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Springville, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at the Springville Stake Center, 245 S. 600 East, Springville, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 and prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Shirley Widdop Pulver, 97, of Orem, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the graveside at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Gayle Christensen Gardner, 86, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Orem 6th Ward, 365 S. 900 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lynn Blair Snow, 77, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1 , 2019. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Windsor 1st Ward, 1505 N. 130 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Timpanogos Memorial Gardens, 1000 N. 400 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Reva Mae Wall Perry, 89, of Lindon, passed away Oct. 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in the Lindon 4th Ward chapel, 731 E. Center St., Lindon. Family and friends may attend viewings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove, and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the East Lawn Memorial Hills, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary is available at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Owena Ann Ewell, 75, of Payson, Utah, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Payson City Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com
Larry K. Phillips, 64, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, in Spanish Fork. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Salem City Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Services will be open to the public. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Kendell Thomas Ewell passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. A viewing will be held on from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Genola Church, 50 N. Main St., Genola, Utah. The funeral will be held at the same location at noon on Oct. 10. Interment, Genola City cemetery. View obituary and share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.