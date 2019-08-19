Death Notices
Franklin Noyes Calderwood, 95, of Goshen, Utah, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. As per his request, he will be cremated. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Wade Ron Taylor, infant son of Amy Kay Bethers and Sage Ronald Taylor, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019,at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Colleen Purcell Liufau, 73, of Orem, passed away Aug. 9, 2019. A family service will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, followed by a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bishop’s service will follow starting at noon, location to be announced. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ivan Karl Holt, 81, of Orem, passed away Aug. 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Friends may visit prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.