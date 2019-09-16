Death Notices
Douglas Merrill Cook, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Battle Creek 8th Ward chapel, 1250 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 and prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Brian Eric Hone, 48, of Payson, Utah, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Gary Douglas Hansen, 58, of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem, Utah. Condolences may be expressed and a full obituary may been seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Kristy Silver Phillips, 65, of Provo, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, Oak Hills 5th Ward, 1960 N. 1500 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and prior to services 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alta Thomas Giles, 79, of Tabiona, Utah, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, Tabiona Ward, 3750 N. 37900 West. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Tabiona-Redcliff Cemetery, 5050 N. Tabby Lane. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Alan R. Wilhelmsen, 70, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday Sept. 19 at Wheeler Mortuary, 82 W. 400 North in Mapleton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 970 N. 400 East, Mapleton, with a viewing one hour prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Joyce Young Foxon, 82, of Galt, California, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery on 610 S. State Street, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.