Death Notices
Monte Ririe Smith, 78, of Santaquin, passed away on July 17, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 E. 300 South, Santaquin, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S.100 West, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Bruce W. Sabey, 68, passed away June 24, 2019, in Washington. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at the American Fork City Cemetery, 100 E. 600 North, American Fork, Utah. For more information go to http://premierfuneral.com.
Hali DeHart Stewart, 66, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Mount Loafer Ward, 275 S. 1400 East, Spanish Fork. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Stephen Lee Warnick, 95, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Manila Stake Center, 850 N. 900 East, American Fork, Utah. Family and friends may attend a viewing at the same location from 9 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.
Ezra Nathaniel Jenny, infant son of Evan & Virginia Jenny, was born and passed away July 18, 2019, in Provo. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Judy Lynette Pyne Backusage, 73, of Orem, passed away July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Cascade 1st Ward, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Larry Franklin Hulvey, 73, of Lindon, passed away on July 13, 2019. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
R. Reed Miner, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 2379 E. 1100 South, Springville, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior from 11 to 11:45 am. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Newell Kay Richardson, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Spanish Fork 9th Ward located at 928 Del Monte Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 27 at the Stanfield Ward chapel, 1925 E. 49th South, Idaho Falls with a viewing starting at 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, Idaho. A full obituary and condolences may be expressed to the family at https://memorials.legacyfunerals.com/newell-richardson/3885801/index.php.