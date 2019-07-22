Death Notices
Monte Ririe Smith, 78, of Santaquin, passed away on July 17, 2019. A graveside service will be held on at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 E. 300 South, Santaquin, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson, Utah. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Hali DeHart Stewart, 66, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away on July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Mount Loafer Ward, 275 S. 1400 East, Spanish Fork. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com.
Ezra Nathaniel Jenny, infant son of Evan and Virginia Jenny, was born and passed away July 18, 2019, in Provo. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo, Utah. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Judy Lynette Pyne Backusage, 73, of Orem, passed away July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Cascade 1st Ward, 481 E. Center St., Orem. Friends and family may visit 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, and prior to services from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Larry Franklin Hulvey, 73, of Lindon, passed away on July 13, 2019. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
R. Reed Miner, 88, of Springville, Utah, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2379 E. 1100 South, Springville, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
William Dale Goodson, 92, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 950 S. 50 East, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Bryant Lamar Brady, 91, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Orem, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 23, at the Orchard 3rd Ward, 810 E. 600 North, Orem, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22 and prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment in Orem City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.