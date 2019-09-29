Death Notices
Joel William Wilcox, 87, of Springville, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the LDS chapel at 355 N. 400 East in Springville. There will be a viewing held at the chapel one hour prior to the services. Condolences may be sent at http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Judith “Judie” Elaine Singer, 73, of Provo, passed away Sept. 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841.
Richard “Dick” Arland Olsen, 79, of Orem, Utah, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday prior to the services at the mortuary. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Hyrum Dale Nicol, 70, of American Fork. passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 North 650 E., Provo, Utah. A viewing will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the graveside at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Patsy May Zamora, 85, of Lindon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 646 E. 800 South, Orem. Friends and family may visit before the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Beverly Leavitt, 87, of Orem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, Canyon View 5th Ward, 1090 N. 400 East, Orem. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday Sept. 30, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, or before the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Ann Cherry Thompson, 75, passed peacefully in her home in Payson, Utah, with her family at her side on Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services are scheduled at noon on Friday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Payson stake center, 650 W. 800 South. The family will also host a visitation from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the same location prior to the funeral. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home. The family requests donations to cancer research in lieu of flowers. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Lynlee Robinson, 35, of Provo, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019, in the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 85 E. 300 South, Provo. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com
Floyd Dale Nuttall, 70, of Pleasant Grove, passed away Sept. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family at the mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. on Thursday prior to services. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Reo Guy Watts, 38, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30 at the Santaquin North stake center, 545 N. 200 East. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 S. 300 East Santaquin, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday prior to services at the church. Interment, Santaquin Cemetery. Share condolences at http://brownfamilymortuary.com.
Nathalia Beth Fackrell Dallin, 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Springville 9th Ward chapel at 355 E. Center St. in Springville, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will be at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family athttp://walkerobits.com.