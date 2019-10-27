Death Notices
Kenneth Kay Gren, 69, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Battle Creek 4th Ward, 1106 E. 200 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors in Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Phyllis Christensen Deuel, 84, of Orem, Utah, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Cherry Hill 5th Ward chapel on 135 E. 2000 South, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park. Condolences and a full obituary may be expressed and seen at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Barbara Breseman Steele, 69, of Orem, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in the Sunset stake center, 1260 S. 400 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday at the chapel at 500 S. 600 West or Tuesday from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Marjorie Lenore Curtis Stucki, 90, of Payson, passed away on Oct. 23, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in the Payson 1st Ward, 225 S. 400 East, Payson. Family and friends may visit that morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Lessa Rasmussen Robins, 91, of Leeds, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the mortuary and from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to services. Interment Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373 1841
Dick Ray Paulsen, 77, of Orem, passed away on Oct. 24, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Orem 1st Ward, 80 S. 280 East, Orem. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, and prior to service, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered to the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Sally Olea Childs, 59, of Provo passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 S. 300 East, Pleasant Grove, Utah, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://olpinmortuary.com.