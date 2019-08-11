Death Notices
Rose Janette Heavener Cherrington, 98, from Ruth, Nevada, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 S. 400 East, Springville. Section J, lot #14, position 5.
Jeffrey Paxton Cooksey, 64, of Springville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Services are pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. To express condolences to the family, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Ranae Davis Stone, 96, of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Hillcrest 4th Ward Chapel on 440 E. 800 South, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary my be seen and expressed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Claudia Knell Young, 91, of Provo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4300 N. Canyon Road, Provo. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11 at Sundberg Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Heber City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Gary Ray Howard, 78, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A celebration/graduation of life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Sunset Heights chapel, 500 S. 600 West, Orem.
Patsy Mae Craner, 96, of Payson, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Mount Scott Funeral Home, 4205 S. East, 59th Ave., Portland, Oregon. A visitation will be held prior to service at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S. East Mount Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Oregon. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
Idonna Olsen Anderson, 86, of Santaquin, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South in Springville with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Brian Kent Wheeler, 87, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the LDS chapel located at 913 N. 300 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the services. To leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Norma Johnson Youd, 83, of Orem, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Lakeridge Stake Center, 158 E. 1100 South, Orem, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to services. Interment, Orem City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Jonathan Lew Davis, 60, of Orem, passed away Aug. 5, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Utah Veteran’s Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Dixie Thomas Taylor, 84, of American Fork, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at American Fork 25th ward building, 320 N. 100 East, Anderson and Sons Mortuary. View full obituary at http://andersonmortuary.com.
Alice Montano, 85, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Orem, Utah. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the St. Peters Catholic Church, 634 Caveman Drive, American Fork, Utah, where viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 and prior to services on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment in American Fork City Cemetery. Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://uvfuneral.com.
Roy Lester Robbins, 72, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center St., Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 9:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave condolences, please go to http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Alan J Christopherson, 81, of Provo, passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1600 N. 1880 West, Provo. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to the services on Friday. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
B. Kent Wheeler, 87, of Mapleton, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in the Mapleton 7th Ward chapel at 1050 N. 300 West in Mapleton. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wheeler Mortuary 211 E. 200 South in Springville and at the church one hour prior to services. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com
Les A DeMille, 74, of American Fork, passed away Aug. 2, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Monday Aug. 12, 2019, at the Utah Veterans Cemetery at 17111 1700 West, Bluffdale. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Braden Tyler Memmott, 28, passed away Aug. 4, 2019. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, Spanish Fork Cemetery, 420 S. 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Bonnie Lou Norman Allred, 87, of Orem, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Sunset Heights 4th Ward chapel, 500 S. 600 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services at the church on Saturday, 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
William Wainright, 12, of Provo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the Lakeside 4th Ward at 102 N. 2400 West, Provo. Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, and prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both visitations located at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.