Death Notices
“Sunny” Amarante Maestas, 68, of Medanales, New Mexico, passed away on June 20, 2019. A memorial mass will be held at noon on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the San Andres Catholic Church, 315 E. 100 North, Payson. A rosary will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. Visitation will follow the rosary from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com.
David Richardson Goodman, 87, of Provo, passed away July 12, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center St. Condolences may be expressed at http://bergmortuary.com. (801) 373-1841
Emily Hewlett Ringger, 44, of Orem, Utah, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Aspen 11th Ward chapel, 965 W. 2000 North, Orem, Utah. Family and friends may visit at the church prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://walkerobits.com
Jerry Travis Brooks, 51, passed away on July 12, 2019. A viewing will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on July 16, 2019, at the Wing Mortuary, 118 E. Main St., Lehi, Utah, prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Lehi City Cemetery.
James Christian Jensen, 82, of Lindon, passed away July 5, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home and prior to services on Monday from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lindon City Cemetery, 500 N. 200 East, Lindon. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Janet Ethel Ferguson Wing, 77, of Provo, passed away July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, in the River Grove 2nd ward at 450 N. 1220 West, Provo. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, and Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. all at the church. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Thomas Hardy McClure, 81, of Orem, passed away July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, Heatheridge 1st Ward, 620 E. Heather Road, Orem. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Emily Louise Wilcox Johnson, 96, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the LDS Church located at 1875 N. 280 West, Orem. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8 p.m. Friday from at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, or Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared online with the family at http://walkersanderson.com.
Billy Ray Felton, 57, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Sunset Heights 3rd Ward, 1105 W. 600 South, Orem. Family and friends may visit that morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Jerrold J Myrup, 88, of Orem, passed away July 11, 2019. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Edgemont 2nd Ward, 555 E. 3230 North, Provo. Family and friends may visit 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem, and prior to services at the church on Wednesday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
Georgia Davis Allen, 87, of Payson, passed away on July 9, 2019. A funeral service will be held on at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Page Ward, 711 S. 600 East, Payson. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Walker Funeral Home, 587 S. 100 West, Payson. A visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to http://walkerobits.com