Death Notices
Margaret Grace Smith Hamilton, 75, of Springville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Services pending under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Springville. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Parkinson Research Foundation at https://parkinsonhope.org. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.
Dorothy Moore Robertson, 83, of Orem, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit prior to services from 9:45 — 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Provo City Cemetery, 610 S. State St., Provo. Condolences may be offered and memories shared with the family online at http://walkersanderson.com.
SERVICE CORRECTION: AnnaBelle Post Johnson, 87, of Orem, Utah, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on 1450 S. 800 East, Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State St., Orem, Utah, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences and a full obituary may be seen and expressed to the family at http://SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Mary Lou Snow Allman, 77, of Provo, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. There will be a viewing held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 South, Springville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, (Location Pending), and one hour prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit http://wheelermortuaries.com.