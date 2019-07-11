1932-2019
Dee Russell Hymas, 86, passed away July 8, 2019 in Orem, Utah. He was born August 6, 1932 in Paris, Idaho to Russell John Hymas and Ruth Hirschi Hymas. He married Ruth Anne Smart on September 20, 1951 in the Logan Temple.
Dee worked as a geologist for Shell Oil for over 35 years. He loved working in the yard, fishing, golf, baseball and basketball.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Anne, his children: DeAnne (Marlowe) Wood, Bonnie (Chester) Sulz, Gaye (Reed) Richins, Jeane (Kurt) Zimmerman, Brent (Natell) Hymas, 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Mark Dee Hymas, his parents, a sister AnnMarie Bittner, grandson Spencer Dee Wood, and great grandson Parker Brennan Wood.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Hillcrest 6th Ward, 150 West 1120 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 PM at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, and Saturday at the church from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.