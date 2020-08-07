Dell Norris Dalton
1950 - 2020
Dell Norris Dalton passed away peacefully in his home July 31, 2020 after courageous 20 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born February 6th 1950 in Provo, Utah to Loretta and Norris Dalton.
He was enjoying retirement after being a linemen for Provo City Power for 30 years. He loved playing gold and being a mountain man along with being a avid marksman. He was a member of search and rescue jeep patrol for Utah County for many years.
He leaves behind his wife Patricia Dalton, 3 children David, Vanessa and Kimberly. 7 grandkids and 3 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother Terry Dalton and his wife Susi.
He was loved by many, and will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor August 19th from 6pm to 8 pm at 463 E 100 N, Payson, UT 84651.