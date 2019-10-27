1931-2019
Now that my time on earth has finished, let me summarize my life: I, Delma Rae Woodbury Baldridge, have always felt it an honor to be the daughter of Raymond and Wanda Woodbury, born to them on January 3, 1931, in View, Idaho. I shared my growing up years with brothers LaVarr and Lael, and sisters Shannon and Holly in Logan. Utah. While still a teenager I married my sweetheart, Kenneth Baldridge, after converting him to my church. We were blessed with six beautiful children, Connie, Steven, Karen, Janet, Trace and Douglas Baldridge. Each of our children married wonderful spouses and our posterity has grown to 28 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
I give full credit to my dearest Ken for the rich and full life I have had. We lived in Modesto, California for 12 years; Temple View, New Zealand for 6 years; 2 in Provo, Utah; 25 years in Laie, Hawaii; and since 1993 in Pleasant, Grove, Utah. We have traveled extensively, both overseas and in the U.S.
Because I have lived a long time and been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I have had the privilege of serving in nearly every position a woman can hold on both the ward and stake level, and I served a mission with my eternal companion in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
One of my two favorite hobbies was decorating wedding cakes. The largest was twelve tiers; the next was nine for an outdoor reception in Hawaii and a gust of wind blew it over before I even had a chance to photograph it. My other hobby was making over 150 quilts. I was president of the Hawaii Quilt Guild and served on the Utah Valley Quilt Guild board.
I request that no one mourn for me, knowing I have enjoyed a long and delightful life; and I go to the other side with a deep conviction of the resurrection and a great deal of curiosity.
My death was on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A viewing will be held 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Mt. Mahogany Ward Building, 1541 North 1300 West, Pleasant Grove followed by my funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Weston, Idaho City Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
