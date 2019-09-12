1937-2019
DeLoa Dawn Thompson Fillmore was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on September 9, 2019 at the age of 81 in Springville, Utah. She was born on November 11, 1937 to Vernon Thompson and Marie Porter Griffin in Escalante, UT. Marie remarried Kenneth Griffin who then became DeLoa’s father for the remainder of her years. DeLoa grew up and attending schools in Escalante and Provo, UT. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel and was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1961 DeLoa was blessed with her daughter Anna and in 1969 she welcomed twin boys Stacy and Tracy however the twins passed away shortly after they were born.
The Gospel and family were the most important things to her. She lived the commandments and was a shining example of faith, service, love, and gratitude. She served as librarian for the Church for many years, this calling was one she cherished and served faithfully. She made friends wherever she went. She was a social butterfly who always had a gentle sweet loving smile on her face. Due to her epilepsy she was never able to drive a car so she relied on the bus to get her to places. She would strike up conversation with anyone she could on the bus and you could guarantee the conversation included telling all about her hometown Escalante. She enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren, crocheting, socializing, and cooking her famous hummingbird cake.
DeLoa is survived by her daughter Anna Messick; grandchildren: Jerod (Lani) Alldredge, Vanessa (KC) Alldredge, Tyler (Leslie) Alldredge; great-grandchildren: Takoda, Saige, Ellie, Cadence and Sidney; siblings: Jerald (VaLynne) Thompson, Trudy (David) Dickerson, and Marlene Richman. She is preceded in death by her parents; twin sons; and many aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Provo North Park Stake Center, 1066 W 200 N in Provo, where friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to services. Burial will be in the Escalante Cemetery on Saturday, September 14, 2019 (burial time pending). Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.