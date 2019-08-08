1934-2019
Delores Faye Manning Davis passed away on August 3, 2019 from complications of Parkinson’s disease. She was born December 27, 1934 in Preston, Idaho to Lyle and Helen Manning. After her 3rd grade year, she moved to Ogden, Utah where she later graduated from Ogden High School. She attended college at Weber State, receiving her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing.
She served a mission to the Eastern States mission. After her mission she completed her Master’s degree from the University of Utah. She practiced nursing for over 30 years. One of her highlights from her nursing career was serving as a nursing instructor in Jerusalem for two years. She was able to visit Mount Sinai with Elder Hunter and she spoke fondly of that experience. She also served for a period of time as a surgical nurse with President Russell M. Nelson.
She met the love of her life, Kent Davis later in life. They hit it off right away and were married in the Jordan River Temple just six weeks from their first date. She adored Kent and Kent adored her. They were inseparable and spent 27 wonderful years together before Kent’s passing in 2017. Delores was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. Some say she was Kent’s best unofficial bishopric counselor when he was Bishop of the Mill Road Ward in Heber City. Delores and Kent served a mission to the Oakland California Mission. They also served as “Daily Dose” service missionaries in the Spanish Branch, loving the Hispanic people, here in the Heber area.
Delores was extremely active in family history work and cherished family relationships. She loved service and was active in volunteering in the community. She had a special place in her heart for children and for the gospel of Jesus Christ, which she loved so much. Through her marriage with Kent, she inherited family members and grandchildren seamlessly and with an unsurpassed and unconditional love. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed greatly. She taught her family and those around her what “enduring to the end” meant and how to do it honorably.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband Kent. She leaves behind her son Michael (Kimberly) Davis, her Brother Stanley (Nancy) Manning, eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Cobblestone meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1661 East 980 South in Heber. A viewing will be held from 9:30am-10:30am Saturday morning, as well as Friday night from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the same Cobblestone building. Condolences may be shared online at probstfamilyfunerals.com.
“Happiness in family life is most likely to be achieved when founded upon the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ.”