Demi Rose Miller, our precious baby girl, passed away peacefully September 25, 2019. She was born March 26, 2019 in Provo, UT to Casey Todd and Nicole Fager Miller.
While her passing has left a hole in our hearts, we were so blessed to have the last six months with this beautiful angel. She brought such joy to her family and will forever and always be in our hearts.
Demi is survived by her parents, four sisters and one brother, Makailee, Adalie, Sophia, Chloe, and Alexander; Maternal Grandparents Karen Fager and Frank Fager; Aunts and Uncles Jared and Rebecca Fager, Kaylynn and Cody Beus, Aubrey Fager, Marissa and Justin Jordan, Savannah Fager and Sadie Fager; Great Grandmother Kay Hall Root; Great Grandparents Larry and Carolyn Lavoie. Paternal Grandparents, Todd and Kathleen Hansen Miller; Aunts and Uncles, Mickey and Carolina Miller, Janine and Travis Padilla, Tricia and Kadan Bradley, Brandon and Sierra Miller; Great Grandmother GaeLene Harris Miller as well as twenty ﬁve cousins.
Demi was preceded in death by; Great Grandparents William Root, Edward Fager, Reed Miller, A. Rex and Colleen Hansen.
The Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday October 1, 2019 at the LDS chapel at 2379 E. 1100 S. Springville, UT 84663. A viewing will be held on September 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville. A special family viewing will be held on October 1, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m.
Our little angel will always be a precious gift and memory.