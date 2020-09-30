Denise Olson Taylor
Denise Olson Taylor, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on September 24th, 2020 at the age of 56 after a long battle with breast cancer. Denise was born on September 26th, 1963 in Provo, Utah. She was the youngest of six children to Jerrold and Donna Olson.
Denise grew up in Orem, where she attended Orem High School and met her first husband, Steve Pace. They had three wonderful boys together: Weston, Chandler and Kip.
Denise married James Taylor on November 16th, 1991 and welcomed their beautiful daughter Rileigh. Jim and Denise were sealed in the LDS Temple in Salt Lake City, UT on June 5th, 1995. They were married 28 years.
Denise owned and operated her own residential and commercial cleaning business, Helping Hands Cleaning for twenty-two years. She loved her clients, many of whom became dear friends. Denise had great talent and vision for interior and landscape design, which became her main hobby. Denise spent countless hours gardening and decorating her gorgeous home for all seasons. Her other hobbies consisted of bowling, camping, ATV tours across various parts of Utah, dancing and singing.
She looked forward to her annual trip to Cancun with her husband where she enjoyed helping turtles hatch, spending time on the beach and singing at karaoke bars. One of her most treasured trips was the annual family trip out to "The Ranch" in Ouray, UT where she spent precious time with her extended family making wonderful memories.
Denise was a dedicated mother who always ensured Chandler and Rileigh were engaged in local community events. She was very involved with the LDS church, Special Olympics, and Miss Inspiration. Denise was also a selfless grandmother who enjoyed every second with her grandchildren.
Although Denise lived a life filled with many challenges, she always kept a happy and positive attitude. Denise had a strong soul that could not be denied, and a hard work ethic that allowed her to persevere through all obstacles. This combination of positivity and spirit made her a joy to be around and Denise acquired many friends throughout her life. We will all miss her spirit and vibrance.
Denise is survived by her husband, James Taylor; their children, Weston (Maddie), Chandler, Kip (Bianca), Rileigh, Camille (Brett), Eric, Dawn, Brent (Lindsay), Craig (Dayna) and 12 grandchildren including Aden & Harrison; siblings, David Olson (Judy), Shelley Buckley (Gaylen), Cory Olson (Karen), Jan Olson, and Debbie Harvey. She was reunited with her parents, Jerrold and Donna Olson; her stepmother, Pat Olson; brothers, Craig and Kurt Olson, and her daughter-in-law Eliza Evans.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1st from at 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 West 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Please remember to wear your masks.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 2nd, at 11:00 am at the Northfield 6th Ward Chapel, 408 West 1300 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah. Interment in the Orem City Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be restricted to family members only. The funeral services can be joined virtually by using the virtual meeting link provided at www.uvfuneral.com.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.