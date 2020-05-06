Dennis George Alger

1942-2020
Our sweet, witty, and loving husband, dad, papa, and friend, Dennis passed away from this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020 and was greeted and embraced by many loved ones. Born in a little house in Provo on February 27, 1942 to Keith and Zelma Alger, joining big brother David (Jeanette) and later gaining a sister Kris (Ron).
Dennis was a true Provo kid-attending school at Timpanogos Elementary, Dixon Jr. High, Provo High, and BYU. He served a mission in Germany. He worked at Keith’s Lunch with his father and mother. He cherished the time he spent working alongside them. He got excellent at preparing the well-known and loved chicken fried steaks! Dennis enjoyed cooking them for his family every Father’s Day or as a requested birthday dinner!
On October 25, 1982 he was married and sealed to his wife and best friend, Kathy Evans in the Jordan River Temple by Elder Neal A. Maxwell. They have four cheerful children: Katie Jane, Buddy (Jenny), Mary (Jake), and Turner. Currently, he is papa to five wonderful grandchildren: Buddy, Bexley, Ruby, Liam, and Charley. On March 27 he celebrated 39 years of sobriety! Dennis proudly shared his story and journey of recovery. One of his greatest passions was helping young addicts and alcoholics in their recovery.
Dennis was a talented interior designer. He loved being around fabrics, wallpapers, furniture, and artwork. He enjoyed and participated in the Parade of Homes for many years and won many awards. He fulfilled service missions at the MTC and as a facilitator for twelve step meetings with Kathy. Dennis loved the Lord and shared his testimony of His goodness and power often. He had a gift and talent of making those he associated with feel loved. He made friends wherever he went no matter how brief the interaction. Knowing Dennis meant you loved him and he loved you!
We are thankful to know our Dennis is now free from the dementia in which he suffered and fought so valiantly. We know and have hope through and because of our Savior, Jesus Christ, that when we are with him again he will fully be Dennis!
At this time a private family service will be held. At a later date there will be a party celebrating his life and love! Condolences and full obituary at www.bergmortuary.com.