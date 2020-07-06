1947 — 2020
Dennis Steven Chapman, 72, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 while hiking in American Fork Canyon, Utah. He was born at home in Antrim County, Michigan on December 24, 1947.
He served his community quietly and with no expectation of recognition both as an educator and a deputy sheriff. He was a friend and a support to all. After retirement, he invested his time in genealogy research and, with his wife, was an ordinance worker in the Provo Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was also called as a Security Service Missionary at the Provo Temple.
He is survived by his wife Ruth Evelyn “Lyn” (Christenson) Chapman, son John (Shiloam Koenig) Chapman and their children Skyler, Casey, Courtney, and Saylor; son Scott (Tiffany Lassetter) Chapman and their children Ayden, Jacob and Adeline; daughter Analee Chapman (Kyle) Ballif and their children Boston, Kyler and Caden; and son Todd Chapman. He was preceded in death by his first wife Marilyn Louise Schuldt, mother Ruth Mary Ball, and father Edward DeLos Chapman.
A service for family and close friends will be held Wednesday, July 8, at Utah Valley Mortuary in Lindon, Utah. Internment at East Lawn Memorial Hills in Provo, Utah. Military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps, with additional honors from the Utah County Sheriff’s Department.
Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.uvfuneral.com.