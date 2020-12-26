Derek Lafferty
Derek Sparks Lafferty, age 47, passed away December 18, 2020, in Hurricane, Utah. He was born June 3, 1973, to Mark Calvin Lafferty and Lanna Rae Daley Lafferty in Brownwood, Texas.
Derek graduated from Payson High School in 1991 where he was a member of the student council, lettered in wrestling and track, and was a member of the choral group, Trouveres.
Derek had a great love of music. He attended Dixie College on a choral scholarship and was a member of the Chamber Choir. He then attended Utah State University where he was involved in the music and theater programs.
Derek was a skilled carpenter and spent several years doing set construction for the movie industry in Los Angeles. One of his favorite things to do was to travel around the country.
Derek got his love for the outdoors from his father. Together they enjoyed many hunting trips on Dry Mountain and fishing excursions to Alaska and Queen Charlotte Island.
Derek married Lesley Ann Daniels on November 23, 1996, in Payson, Utah. They were later divorced.
He is survived by his children Mazie Lafferty, Malachi Sparks Lafferty, Kahliapi Rose Lafferty and their mother Lesley Ann Daniels; his son Benjamin Sparks Lafferty and Ben's mother Leilani (Sammi) Trusler; his parents Mark and Lanna Lafferty; his siblings Alaine (Nathan) Meek, Rachelle (Greg) Arlint, Marianne (Adam) Davis, Jonathon Lafferty, and Becky (Johnny) Foster.
The family would like to thank all of those who have loved Derek throughout his life.
Private family services were held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Payson City Cemetery.