Derek Richard Wright
Derek Richard Wright was born in Provo, Utah to Eloise Lynne (Wright) Heath and Richard Dan Wright, on the 30th of April 1960. He is the oldest of 8 children. Alan (Angela) Wright, Elizabeth (Craig) Crandall, Camille (Gene) Roylance, David (Caroline) Wright, Michael (Maria) Wright, Natalie Wright, and Bryan (Angel) Heath. He is preceded in death by his son, Dakota Lee Wright, his Mother, Father and Grandparents.
Derek attended Springville High. He met Connie (Johnson) Gallegos in 1983. They were married the following year on the 30th of September 1984. During their marriage they had 3 beautiful children: Skyler Dee (Amanda) Wright, Derek Jr. Freeman Wright, and Kayleigh Jean Wright VanLeuven. They divorced in 1999. Derek met his 2nd Wife, Heather Sloan, the following year, they later married on August 6, 2005. He was blessed with 3 more sons: Dakota Lee (Sloan) Wright, Jadan Glenn (Sloan Wright) Gallegos and Jacob Dan Wright, as well as 2 step-daughters, Jennifer and Hope Gast, whom he loved as his own. Derek and Heather divorced in 2016. Derek has 3 grandsons whom he adored. Matix Dee, Gryffin William and William Dee.
He was such a Fun and Loving Grandpa. He always cherished every moment he had with them, and could not have been a prouder Grandpa. All of Derek's kids had a unique and special relationship with him. They could confide in him about anything with no fear of anger or judgement. He had a truly unconditional love for his children and supported them as well as he was able, no matter what.
Derek started in the trade of Masonry when he was 16 years old. This was his trade for nearly 40 years, he was an artist at his craft. We can go to countless places in Utah and surrounding states and see his beautiful work. He often spoke of how amazing it was when he worked on Temples. His work can be found in 13 temples, his favorite of which was the Provo City Center Temple. Derek strengthened the structure and was trusted to do the finish work on windows and doorways. He was fascinated by the process of turning an old weak shell into something strong, stable, and beautiful. By the grace of God, Derek finally did this for himself. He went to Oregon nearly 2 years ago, to heal and change, after a lifetime of suffering inner turmoil. Derek found his seat at the table with his Savior. He finally accepted his worth, and found true Joy and Peace. He served his fellow brothers and sisters who were desperate for peace. He had a profound ability to comfort those around him with his presence alone. Derek was in prayer when his gentle spirit left his body. He died from a Thoracic Aorta Aneurysm. He will be sorely missed by many. The heavens are brighter, holding one more star.
There will be a viewing held Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and family viewing from 5 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 S. in Springville. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.