DeVerl Stratford Humpherys

1931 — 2020
At age 88, our beloved father passed away on March 23 in his home in Provo, surrounded by all three of his children, after a long battle with cancer. Many knew DeVerl as the first Electrical Engineering Professor hired by BYU in 1964, where he worked until retirement in 1995. Some will know him as the Y-Mountain Man due to his 300+ consecutive monthly hikes to the top of Y Mountain; a goal that took him 25 years to complete! Others recognize him from his many years of service working at the Provo LDS Temple; and some knew him as their “walking friend” due to his daily walks from home up to Mile High Drive and back.
DeVerl was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who never wavered in his faith; endured until the end with a positive attitude and a smile on his face; and who always had a kind word for anyone he met.
We are sad to see our father go but are so happy that he is out of pain and is now with his brother Allan, sister La Fawn May, his mother & father and especially his beloved bride, Jacqueline Lees Henriksen, who married him in the SLC Temple in 1958. All preceded him in death.
He is survived by his three brothers, Dee (Sue), H.L. (or MaryJo), and Keith; and by his three children; Kerry from Orem, Scott from Lindon, and Lisa Nelson (Elden) from Alpine, plus ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 28th at the Nelson Family Mortuary. Due to Covid-19 the event will be attended only by those participating in the service. However, the service will be live streamed and made available for all to view. To watch the live stream and express condolences please visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.