1959 — 2020
Dewain “Dee” LaRue Winder died on July 17, 2020 after battling nonalcoholic liver disease for ten years and cancer since the summer of 2019. He is survived by his devoted and wonderful wife Lori, their five children, Case (Adrienne), Kyle (Jen), Nick (Taylee), Alex (Rachel), Jessica (Dylan), their eleven grandchildren, and his six siblings.
Dee was born in Moses Lake, WA on March 24, 1959, and grew up on the Royal Slope in central Washington. He met Lori in high school and dated her before and after his full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Los Angeles, CA. Dee and Lori were married on December 12, 1980 in the Seattle Temple in Bellevue, WA.
Early in his married life, Dee decided to stop working on the family farm on the Royal Slope and took a job opportunity elsewhere. All his life, he worked hard to faithfully provide for his family.
He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren utilize their talents in a myriad of ways. Dee enjoyed watching all sports but especially the Jazz. The local movie theater was one of his go-to places, frequently with Lori at his side.
Dee was a whimsical storyteller. His stories often included the recent achievements of his children or grandchildren. He wanted everyone to know how proud he was to be the dad or Papa of that story’s hero.
As a charming jokester, Dee’s contagious laugh often led others to laugh with him. He was the “favorite” boss, uncle, neighbor, and friend of too many people to count. Dee left an imprint on many lives because of his endearing personality and love for others.
Above all, Dee had an unmistakable love for his family. We love him dearly and will miss him plentifully.
Dee is preceded in death by his parents, Ordan Dewain, and Carolyn Barnum Winder.
The funeral can be celebrated online Saturday, July 25th at 10 a.m. MST. You can find updates regarding the online services by searching “Dee Winders Funeral Service” on Facebook.