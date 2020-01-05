1935-2020
Diane E. Butler. I passed away January 2, 2020. I was born November 11, 1935, the first child born to B. W. Newitt and Genevieve Stewart. After that, my sister Norma (Lynn Perry), then 7 years later, my darling brother, Duane (Marie); just 11 months later, brother, Jay (Sylvia). We thought our family was complete, but then the Joy of our lives was adopted, Ray Dean (Lorri) joined our gang. I speak of these siblings with much love and sweetest memories, always there in good and hard times.
I married J. Lee Butler in the Manti Temple, February 16, 1953. Thus began 64 years of love — joy — hard work — and great beginnings. We were fortunate to have 5 great children: Randy (Donna), Carol (Doug Ford), Kay (Earl Hansen), Laura (Brent Taylor), and Brent (Debbie Richardson). Add to that 22 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. We have been preceded in death on this journey by two wonderful grandsons, Nick Butler and Brad Ford.
I have enjoyed and loved my membership and activity in the LDS Church, and the D.U.P. Also, working by the side of my beloved husband through all of our lives, was a great satisfaction. Our trip together started when we were 14 and 16, and I can’t wait to continue it again.
I wish you all my love and know you will continue on the good paths you are all on. Love, Mom
Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, January 6, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork UT 84660. Burial will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, next to J. Lee.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the J. Lee and Diane Butler Scholarship Fund at www.nebo.edu/foundation/donate or email lana.hiskey@nebo.edu.; or mail Nebo Education Foundation, 350 south Main, Spanish Fork, UT 84660
