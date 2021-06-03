Diane Elizabeth Christensen Branam
1938 - 2021
Our beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and friend, Diane Elizabeth Christensen Branam is now with those she loves who went before her. On May 29, 2021, Diane passed away at her home surrounded by her daughters.
Diane was born June 18, 1938 in Payson, Utah. She was the middle child born to James Newell Christensen and June Curtis Christensen.
Diane worked for the Telephone Company for 25 years and also the State of Arizona for 10 years. She enjoyed trap shooting and traveled all over the state of Arizona competing with her partner, Walt Stead. She was an avid reader and an amazing artist. She oil painted, wood burned and made beautiful intarsia projects which she sold at the Desert Museum gift shop. She enjoyed collecting blue glass and had a large collection. But her most favorite pastime was spending time with her pets, She had many dogs and cats throughout the years and even raised Schnauzers for awhile.
Diane is survived by daughters Cindy Despain, Randa Offrett (Korey) and Terian Tracy. Grandchildren Brandon Beardall, Kendra Beardall, Cole Offrett, Kylee Goshorn, Kelsie Branam and Kaiden Tracy. Also 11 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her partner, George "Walt" Stead, her ex husband, Robert "Bob" Branam, both her parents, her brothers, Kent Curtis Christensen and Newell Chris Christensen and a Great Grandson Jordan Beardall.
Our family would like to thank our beautiful helpers, Sue Bonney from Home Instead and Monique, Sara and Jillynn from Dixie Hospice.
A family service will be held on June 25, 2021 at 11:00am at the Provo Cemetery.