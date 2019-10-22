1953-2019
Dianne Howard Carley, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully surrounded by her family October 17, 2019.
Dianne was born April 3, 1953, in Provo, Utah, to Jackson and Gloria Howard. She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa West (Robby) of Bluffdale and Addie Van Sickle (Jamin) of Saratoga Springs; two grandchildren Hayden and Gabby; and her siblings Glorianne Bailey (Michael), Fred Howard (Carolyn), Andrew Howard (Mary Ann), Holly Howard Lundell (Brent) and Naoko Monson (Glenn).
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jackson R. Howard. She graduated from Provo High School. While a student at Provo High she especially enjoyed drill team and would reenact her routines for her girls decades later. She also attended courses at Weber State College.
Dianne grew up with a love of reading, art, dancing, and being around family and friends. As a child she loved dancing classes and playing Hide and Seek with neighborhood friends and family. Her mother never could find her. Her dad affectionately called her “Dynamite.”
Dianne was a talented cook. She had a wonderful palate for food and spices, employing many recipes handed down from her mother and grandmother. People would rave about her cooking and come to dinner just because she was the chef.
Another hobby was refurbishing antique furniture. She had a natural flair for interior decoration. For many years she decorated the lobby in AmBank with beautiful Christmas displays. Dianne enjoyed oil painting and was an accomplished artist. She loved taking pictures of landscapes and turning them into her own masterpieces which found their way to many admirers.
Dianne was also a great story-teller, well known for her keen and witty sense of humor and her love of a good laugh. She was a friend to all animals and especially loved her three cats, which gave her great comfort over the years.
Our family would like to express our immense gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and support we have received. We would also like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at both Point Meadows and Mountain Point Hospital for their genuine fondness and incredible care they gave to our dear mother.
A Celebration of Life for Dianne will be held Saturday, October 26, from 2:00, p.m. to 4:00, p.m., at Riverside Country Club in Provo.