Dick B. Covington
Dick was born January 5th 1952 to Kenneth and Blanch B. Smith Covington, in American fork Utah. He received his wings December 10, 2020 due to an auto/pedestrian accident.
He found the love of his life at the young age of 14 which was music.
He was a self taught musician, song writer, and a collector of guitars.
He was raised in Lehi, Utah and graduated from Lehi high school. He was married to Susan Prestwich for 22 years, then for a short time to Kathy Sharp. He was an amazing man with a magnetic personality. He made friends every where he went and cherished those friendships. He touched so many lives, and was loved by all.
He is survived by his daughter Brienn Covington, step kids; MaCae (Casey), Grace, Chelsea (Luke), Whitney (Christian), Dillion (Kylee),
Grandchildren Alyssa, Bailey, Dominik, Jaxtin, Austin, Landon, Kate, Otto, Griffin, Gudrun, Hazel, Leo, Hailee and Brooklin, siblings; Kim Covington, Corinne Baxter, Ronnie (Kathy), Frank (Pamala), Roselie (Kevin) Duvall, Kenny (Karrie), Scott, and Doug, and many niece's and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his daughter Season, son -in-law Phillip, parents, brother Kay and niece Heaven.
Services will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the LDS 12th ward building, 673 East 300 North, American Fork, Utah.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the same location. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.